Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for several vacancies including Junior Engineers (Civil), Assistant Professors and Enforcement Inspectors. Aspirants can check the recruitment notifications and apply for the available posts on the APSC website apsc.nic.in.

APSC vacancies Post No. of vacancies Educational Qualification Last day of online application Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department 87 Three years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering January 18 Enforcement Inspector under Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department 5 A Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce OR H.S.S.L.Cwith 3 years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering January 18 Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt College, Haflong 22 UGC-NET cleared with Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject January 19 Assistant Professor in Kokrajhar Govt. College, Kokrajhar 15 UGC-NET cleared with Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject January 19 District Museum Officer Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department, Assam

5 Post Graduate degree in History (Ancient)/ Anthropology/ Archaeology/ Sanskrit January 19 Whole time Assistant Professor of BRM Govt. Law College 2 UGC-NET cleared with Master Degree with 55% marks OR Ph.D. degree from University/Institution with a ranking in top 500 in the World University ranking January 19 Librarian of BRM Govt. Law College

1 Master degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks January 19 Assistant Architect Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department, Assam 1 Bachelor’s degree in Architecture January 19 Laboratory Chemist Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department, Assam 1 B.Sc with Chemistry January 19

For all the posts, a candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam. As a domicile proof of the candidate, one of the documents viz. PRC/Voters ID card/Employment Exchange Registration need to be enclosed in the application.

Similarly, the candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category applicants.

Here is the APSC recruitment notice for Junior Engineers and Enforcement Inspectors.

Here is the APSC recruitment notice for Assistant Professors and other posts.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment: