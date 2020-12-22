National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 results on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The exams were held for admission to various courses at the institute for the academic session 2020-21.

The exam, which was delayed, was conducted from October 5 to October 8. It was conducted in two sessions on each day, the first session from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second sessions from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

A separate exam was also held for COVID-19 candidates on October 28 in six disciplines.

“Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 20-22 October 2020 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the verified answer keys,” an official notification by the agency read.

“Candidates are advised to refer to the E-Prospectus and the Admission Policy/Procedure hosted on the website of JNU, i.e. www.jnu.ac.in for further course of action with reference to their admission,” it added.

“The selected candidates who are seeking admission in the university to various programmes (Academic Year 2020-21) need to block their seats by paying the required fees as mentioned in the offer letter through Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI modes only. No other mode of payment shall be accepted,” a notification on the JNU website read.

