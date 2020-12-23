Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited fresh online applications from interested NEET(UG)-2020 qualified candidates for appearing in the mop-up offline round counselling of Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC)-2020. Candidates can apply on the Board’s website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till December 25 (10.00 PM).

The mop-up round is meant to fill vacant seats in government and private-run medical and dental colleges of Bihar after admission on the basis of UGMAC-2020 online second round counselling.

Eligibility criteria and instructions and other details are available in the prospectus of UGMAC-2020 which can be downloaded from the Board’s website by clicking on the link ‘UGMAC-2020’ under ‘Prospectus’ Section.

“Those candidates who have already duly submitted the online application form earlier for UGMAC2020 and are not admitted in any Govt. / Pvt. Medical / Dental Colleges of India and are interested to take admission in Medical / Dental Colleges and Bihar Veterinary College on the basis of MOP-UP round counselling of UGMAC-2020 are also required to do fresh Registration and duly submit the application form with requisite fee,” BCECEB said.

The UGMAC 2020 mop-up round counselling merit list will be published on December 26 and the seat matrix will be updated the next day. The proposed date of offline counselling for the mop-up round will be from December 27 to 29.

Here is the BCECEB notice for UGMAC 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling.

Here is the BCECEB schedule for UGMAC 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling.

Steps to apply for BCECEB UGMAC 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling: