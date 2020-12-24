Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) will release the provisional list for admission to B.Pharmacy/Pharm. D 2020-21 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The application process for the course began on December 9 to 21.

Candidate shall raise grievances, if any, about correction required in the data displayed in provisional merit list till 5 pm on December 26.

The final merit list will be released on December 28.

The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I will be allowed from December 29 to 31.

Subsequently, the list of provisional allotment of CAP Round-I will be released on January 1.

Candidates will require to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between January 4 and 6.

More than 5.4 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys for the exam were released on November 10 and final answer keys have already been released on the official website.