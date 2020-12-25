Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has extended the 2020 counselling for professional courses. All interested candidates can check the official website cetcell.mahacet.org for more information.

According to the latest notification, candidates seeking admission to MBA/MMS, B.Arch, M.Arch, B.HMCT and MCA courses can submit their applications till December 29.

On the other hand, candidates seeking admission to B.E/B, B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy, M.E/B, Tech, M.HMCT, DSE and DSP courses can submit their applications till December 30.

The provisional allotment results of MBA, B.Pharma and B.Tech will be released on January 2.

More than 5.4 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys for the exam were released on November 10 and final answer keys have already been released on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the fresh schedule for the respective courses on the website for further details.

Here is the direct link to MHT-CET 2020 counselling latest notification