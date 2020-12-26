AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conclude the online registrations for the second round of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling on Saturday. Interested candidates can register for round two at AACCC official website aaccc.gov.in.

The last date for submission of the registration fee is December 27. Those who have registered for AYUSH NEET counselling round one are not required to register again. Though, all the candidates will have to fill fresh choices during round two of counselling which will happen on December 27 (10 am to 05 pm).

The result of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling round 2 will be announced on December 30 and candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from December 31 to January 9, as per the schedule.

Here is the AYUSH NEET 2020 Counselling Schedule.

Steps to register for AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling round 2:

Visit AACCC website aaccc.gov.in Click on the ‘New registration’ tab Register by entering personal, NEET, contact and other required details Pay the required counselling registration fee Fill and lock the choices of colleges and courses

A total of 2,494 candidates have been allotted seats in the first one of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling.

The counselling is being conducted for admission to 52,720 seats in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BYNS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses in the country.