The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 admit cards on its official website. Candidates who have registered for MAT 2020 exam can download the admit cards from mat.aima.in. The exam is scheduled for December 28.

MAT is an all-India exam conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT will be conducted in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode.

Here is the direct link to AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card.

To download the MAT 2020 admit card for December 28 exam, candidates have to login with their registration numbers and dates of birth. The MAT admit card 2020 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, MAT 2020 exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

Steps to download AIMA MAT 2020 admit card:

Visit the AIMA website mat.aima.in Click on ‘Download Admit Card for MAT CBT’ on the homepage Choose the mode of exam and enter MAT 2020 registration number and date of birth Submit and download the MAT 2020 admit card.

“In case the test cannot be administered on December 28, 2020 at any of the centers, the registration of those candidates will be automatically carried forward to the forthcoming MAT to be scheduled in February 2021 or later,” a statement on the AIMA website read.