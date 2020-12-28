Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer 2019 exam answer keys on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The exam was held from October 27 to 31 across the country and on December 12 for those in Bihar.

The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link shared on the website. Candidates will require to enter their examination roll number and password to have access to the answers.

Candidates must raise their objections, if any, before 6 pm on December 31. They will also require to pay Rs 100 for each question/answer challenged.

“Representations received after 06.00 PM on 31.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” an official notification released on Sunday read.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” it added.

The SSC JE 2019 recruitment exam was conducted for vacancies concerning Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The application process for the recruitment was held in the months of August and September 2019.

The first level of selection process involved a computer-based exam. The CBT tested candidates on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Engineering. There was a total of 200 questions for 2-hour duration with a negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answers.

The candidates who cleared the Paper I exam are now eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive exam and will be pertaining to the field of engineering for which the candidate has applied for. The detailed syllabus and exam pattern can be accessed in the official notification.

Here is the direct link to SSC JE 2019 provisional answer keys