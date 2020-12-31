West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified over 40 vacancies in different state departments, for which the application process will commence from January next year.

In three different recruitment advertisements, WBPSC has called for eligible and interested candidates to apply for 34 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the state Public Works Department, 12 posts of Assistant Director, Animal Resources Department (Fodder) and one post of Director in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

Online applications are to be submitted on the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in while the application window is active on the given dates. An application fee of Rs 210 will be charged.

Details of WBPSC recruitment Post/Department Vacancies Age (as on January 1, 2020) Qualification Application window Assistant Engineer (Electrical), WB Public Works Department 34 Not more than 36 years Degree in Electrical Engineering January 11-February 1 Assistant Director, Animal Resources Department (Fodder) 12 Not more than 40 years (i) A degree in Agriculture or a degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, and (ii) 5 years’ experience in field in rural areas or large livestock farms including experience in production and development of fodder January 11-February 1 Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services 1 Not more than 55 years and not less than 50 years (i) A Master Degree in any branch of Veterinary Science or Animal Science. (ii) Fifteen year’s experience in livestock management or livestock extension work or veterinary field work including disease investigation, and (iii) Five year’s administrative experience in a senior position, not below the rank of Deputy Director January 16-February 5

Here is the WBPSC recruitment notification for Assistant Engineer (Electrical).

Here is the WBPSC recruitment notification for Assistant Director.

Here is the WBPSC recruitment notification for Director.

All information regarding recruitment to these posts will be available, from time to time, on the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in. The date of exam/interview will be notified latter on the Commission’s website.