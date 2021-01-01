Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) has released the provisional merit lists of All-India and Maharashtra State candidates of MAH-AAC-CET 2020 for admission to Bachelor of Fine Art courses. Both the merit lists can be accessed on the MH-CET website, Mahacet.org.

A total of 1,661 candidates have made it to the merit list in the Maharashtra state quota while 107 candidates are in the All-India quota. MH-CET had announced the result of the MAH-AAC CET-2020 exams held in October on December 2.

Here is the MAH-AAC-CET 2020 Provisional Merit List Maharashtra State quota.

Here is the MAH-AAC-CET 2020 Provisional Merit List All-India quota.

Counselling Schedule

MH-CET has also released the activity schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Art courses for the academic year 2020-21. As per the schedule, a candidate can raise a grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through email on mahaaccetgrievances@gmail.com between January 2 (7:00 AM) and 3 (5:00 PM).

The final merit list for both quotas will be displayed on the website on January 5 after 4.00 PM. Provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP Round I will be released the next day and online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s login can be done between January 7 and 10.

The Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be displayed on January 12 after 4.00 PM following which candidates can accept the offered seat from January 13 to 19. Reporting at the allotted institution and confirmation of admission can be done on January 13, 14, 15, 18 and 19.

The second round counselling will begin from January 20.

Here is the Bachelor of Fine Art Counselling Process Schedule 2020-21.