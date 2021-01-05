West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is currently accepting applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Teachers in government aided/sponsored primary/junior basic schools. As many as 16,500 vacancies are available for TET, 2014 qualified/trained candidates. Tomorrow, January 6, is the last day to apply for the posts.

The registration process had begun on the official website wbbpe.org in December.

According to an official notification, based on the application forms submitted, candidates will be summoned for interview and aptitude test on and from January 10 to 17.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: Should be at least 18 years of age (on January 1, 2020) and not more than 40 years (on the same date).

Qualification: The candidate shall possess the minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education and pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Pay Scale: Basic Rs 28,900/- plus DA as admissible plus HRA @12% of the basic plus MA as admissible.

Steps to apply for WBBPE primary teacher recruitment: