Hyderabad-based Osmania University has released the results for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020. Candidates can access and download their rank cards at the University website tscpget.com, using their login details including roll number and password.

Here’s the direct link to the login page.

Steps to download CPGET 2020 rank card:

Visit the official website tscpget.com. On the homepage, click on the ‘Rank Card’ tab Enter details including CPGET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth Click ‘View Rank card’ and your rank card will be displayed Download and take a print for future reference.

CPGET is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various post-graduate courses (MA, MSc, MCom, others), post-graduate diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2020-2021.

However, the counselling schedule for the admissions based on CPGET 2020 has yet not been released. Candidates are advised to visit the official website tscpget.com for further notice.

CPGET 2020 entrance tests were conducted from December 2 to December 14, 2020.