Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam is currently accepting online applications for the state Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020. A total of 220 vacancies are available.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply only through online mode for the MP PEB ANMTST 2020 through the website peb.mp.gov.in. The last day to apply is January 23.

An application fee of Rs 400 and Rs 200 is applicable for reserved and unreserved category applicants respectively.

The ANMTST 2020 exam will be held on February 15 and 16 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for each of the two papers. The exam centres will be based in eight cities — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna and Damoh.

Here is the MP Vyapam ANMTST 2020 notice.

Steps to apply for MP Vyapam ANMTST 2020:

Visit MP PEB website peb.mp.gov.in Go to the ‘Online Form’section on the homepage and create candidate profile After creating a profile, go back to ‘Online Form’ section and apply for ANMTST -2020 Login using profile credentials and fill the form Pay the online application fee Submit the form and save a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the MP PEB ANMTST 2020 notification in detail. Information regarding vacancies, eligibility, quotas, etc in available in the PDF document. For further updates, keep track of the website peb.mp.gov.in.