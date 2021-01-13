Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for the state civil service exam 2020. Eligible candidates can fill the exam application form through OPSC official website opsc.gov.in till February 18. However, candidates have to first register themselves at OPSC and pay the exam fee by February 11.

Odisha Civil Services Exam, 2020 will be conducted to fill a total of 392 vacancies in group A and B services in the state government. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

OPSC post-wise vacancies Post Vacancy Odisha Administrative Service, Grade A (Junior Branch) 137 Odisha Revenue Service, Group B 74 Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service, Group-B 63 Odisha Police Service, Grade A (Junior Branch) 6 Odisha Finance Service, Grade A (Junior Branch) 104 Odisha Co-operative Service, Group B 8

Educational qualifications

An applicant must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institute or university. The applicant is required to read, write and speak in Odia.

Age limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above 32 years as of January 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for OPSC Civil Service exam 2020:

Visit OPSC official website opsc.gov.in Click on ‘Apply online’ button on the homepage Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, fill the form and generate ‘Permanent Public Service Account No. (PPSAN)‘ On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal using credentials and proceed to fill the exam form Fill form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the application form and take printout.

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD category will be exempted from paying the fee.

Conduct of Exams

The Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), Main exam and Personality Test/Interview. The dates for the exam will be announced by the Commission in due course and candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the OPSC website.