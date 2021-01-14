The District Institute of Education and Training, Patna has released the Bihar D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020-22 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. exam can check their merit list online at the Institute’s website dietpatna.com.

Candidates can raise objections against the merit list on or before January 20 at the ‘Online Objection’ link on the website. After scrutiny by the authorities, the institute will release the final merit and waiting list on January 27.

Here is the direct link to check Bihar D.El.Ed. 2020 merit list Arts and Commerce.

Here is the direct link to check Bihar D.El.Ed. 2020 merit list Science.

Here is the direct link to check Bihar D.El.Ed. 2020 merit list Urdu.

The Institute has also released a list of 1,210 candidates whose applications have been rejected.

Steps to check Bihar D.El.Ed. 2020 provisional merit list: