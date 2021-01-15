National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, is inviting online applications for recruitment to contractual vacancies at State and Divisional Level. As many as 5,835 vacancies are available as of now. Today is the last day for interested candidates to apply for the vacancies on the website sams.con.in or mpnhm.samshrm.com.

The department is conducting a recruitment drive for staff nurses, lab technicians and ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) posts.

Elgibility criteria

STAFF NURSE

No. of vacancies: 2,664

Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years.

Qualification: Degree in GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognised institute or University and registered with MP Nursing Council.

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for Nurses’ post

LAB TECHNICIAN

No. of vacancies: 620

Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years

Qualification: B.Sc (MLT) or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognised institute or University and registered with MP Paramedical Council.

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for Lab Technician post

ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife)

No. of vacancies: 2,551

Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years

Qualification: A course in ANM from a recognised institute.

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) post.

Steps to apply for MP NHM Recruitment 2020: