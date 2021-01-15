MP NHM Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 5,835 vacancies at mpnhm.samshrm.com
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, is inviting online applications for recruitment to contractual vacancies at State and Divisional Level.
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, is inviting online applications for recruitment to contractual vacancies at State and Divisional Level. As many as 5,835 vacancies are available as of now. Today is the last day for interested candidates to apply for the vacancies on the website sams.con.in or mpnhm.samshrm.com.
The department is conducting a recruitment drive for staff nurses, lab technicians and ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) posts.
Elgibility criteria
STAFF NURSE
No. of vacancies: 2,664
Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years.
Qualification: Degree in GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognised institute or University and registered with MP Nursing Council.
Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for Nurses’ post
LAB TECHNICIAN
No. of vacancies: 620
Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years
Qualification: B.Sc (MLT) or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognised institute or University and registered with MP Paramedical Council.
Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for Lab Technician post
ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife)
No. of vacancies: 2,551
Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years
Qualification: A course in ANM from a recognised institute.
Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) post.
Steps to apply for MP NHM Recruitment 2020:
- Visit the website mpnhm.samshrm.com
- Click on ‘Apply Now’ for the desired post
- Read the rulebook available on the page carefully and proceed to fill application form
- Register at the portal using name, email ID and password
- Fill the form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit and print a copy of the downloaded form for future reference.