Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, while interacting with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in live webinar, announced that students will be asked questions based on a revised syllabus in the upcoming board exams 2021.

The curriculum was cut by 30% this year due to COVID-19.

During the webinar, Pokhriyal also announced that the upcoming competitive exams such as JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 will also be held on basis of a reduced syllabus.

“The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for the CBSE board exams as well as other exams based on CBSE board syllabus 2021. The questions will only be asked from that portion,” said Pokhriyal in the webinar.

Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the date and time of the webinar on his twitter account on January 17.

I will be going #live to interact with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on 18th January at 12 noon.

Join the session #live on my Twitter /FB pages, 🔎for username: @DrRPNishank.

Looking forward to the interaction!#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/iiX5bNjmZf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 17, 2021

He also informed that Kendriya Vidyalayas will reopen in a phased manner soon. Addressing the concerns regarding travel to exam centres, he said that the NEET, JEE exams were conducted successfully across the country by the government amid COVID-19 and hence, students should not be afraid about travelling to exam centres amid COVID-19.

Earlier, Pokhriyal announced that JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on July 3, 2021, and the 75% eligibility criteria have been scrapped for this year. IIT Kharagpur to conduct the examination. “I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam,” he added.