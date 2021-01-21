Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling round two option entry will begin today, January 21. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in desired colleges in those courses through EAMCET counselling will have to choose their options by logging in to the official website apeamcet.nic.in.

The window of option entry will close on January 23. Candidates who choose their options on or before the last date will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

The website contains the list of colleges, courses and their codes based on which candidates can list out colleges and courses in order of their preference.

Steps to enter options through AP EAMCET counselling 2020:

Visit AP EAMCET website apeamcet.nic.in Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ to generate login credentials Login using ID number, Hall Ticket No, password and date of birth Choose your college/course options Submit and take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

Allotment will be made as per candidates’ choice of options, depending upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for candidates’ sex, area, and category.

Candidates who have not paid the processing fee in the first phase can pay from today through the website. A processing fee of Rs 1,200 for OC/BC and Rs 600 for SC/ST is applicable.