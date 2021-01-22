Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the counselling date for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2020 on its official website. Eligible candidates seeking admission into MBA/MCA courses can participate in the counselling scheduled to be held from January 25, 2021, onwards.

Eligible candidates willing to sit for the counselling will have to pay the registration fee. This facility will be made available from January 24, onward at the official website apicet.nic.in. Verification of all documents will also be done during the online counselling process, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by APSCHE.

Steps to pay the AP ICET 2020 counselling fee:

Visit the official website at apicet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the option that reads AP ICET 2020 counselling processing fee payment online Key in your hall ticket number and rank card Now, click on an option that reads ‘pay AP ICET counselling fee online’. You can make the payment through credit card, debit card and net banking online Once the payment is done, download and take a print of the receipt for future reference

The AP ICET 2020 examination was conducted on September 11 and 12, 2020. The shortlisted candidates will get admission to the participating institutes. The admission will be based on candidates’ rank and participation in AP ICET counselling 2020.

Selection of options will be frozon on January 31, 2021, by 6.00 PM. The result of the counselling process will also be declared at apicet.nic.in on February 2, after 6.00 PM. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to take admission in institutes that are part of APSCHE, as per the notification.

For more details regarding AP ICET 2020, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.