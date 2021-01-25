India is a country well known for its diversity all over the globe. Its diversity is what makes India a prime attraction for tourism. Apart from its colourful streets, love and spice-filled food, and every single face telling a story of its own, India offers several forms of tourism including cultural, nature, heritage, educational, sports, rural, eco-tourism, etc.

Therefore, to promote India’s tourism, ‘National Tourism Day’ is celebrated on January 25, every year. Tourism is a booming industry and has a potential for growth.

National Tourism Day significance:

National Tourism Day is celebrated to cultivate and create awareness on the significance of tourism, and its social, political, economic, and cultural value. Each and every region in the country has a rich history attached to it that is commemorated in various ways. Tourism is the best way to highlight it all. Along with this, people are educated about the role it plays in the country as well, writes TIMESNOWNEWS.

National Tourism Day theme 2021:

This year, the theme of National Tourism Day is ‘Dekho Apna Desh’. Airport Authority of India, on its Twitter page writes, “Chalo Safar Par for now and forever.”

East, West, South, North and North East, travel around India through AAI Airports and #DekhoApnaDesh. #𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘚𝘢𝘧𝘢𝘳𝘗𝘢𝘳 for now and forever. #NationalTourismDay pic.twitter.com/SheB87p39v — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) January 25, 2021

Owing to the deadly coronavirus, tourism was deeply impacted by the lockdown that was put in the country to curb COVID-19’s rampant spread. This time, this day will be observed virtually. From January 21 to February 22, the Ministry of Tourism has been organizing seminars pertaining to the theme. With that, they want to showcase the diverse culture of our country, as per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS.

Today, in Kargil of Ladakh Union territory, the Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated an Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) branch. The Minister also participated in various events to celebrate the National Tourism Day with National Events of Adventure Tourism, (NEAT) in Kargil district, reported by ALL INDIA RADIO NEWS.

Ministry of Tourism is celebrating the #NationalTourismDay at Kargil with the host of initiatives like opening a branch of Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) at Kargil and organising National Level Event of Adventure Tourism.#NEATKargil2021 @prahladspatel — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) January 25, 2021

India, being a country of diverse geography, culture, heritage, history, and festivals attracts millions of foreign tourists every year contributing directly to the economic growth of the local communities. “However, due to COVID-19, the scenarios of the tourism industry has changed a lot. Experts, however, expect it to be emerging back with a greater impact globally,” reports NEWS18.