Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared JHT 2020 or Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 final answer key on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in.

The answer key will be available on the official website till February 24.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the final answer key.

Steps to download SSC JHT 2020 final answer key:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys reg.’ Click on the link available on the official notification Key in your login ID and password Download and take a print for future reference

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s) are being uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 25, 2021,” read the official notification.

SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 exam was held on November 19, 2020, in the computer-based mode at various centres all over the country. After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1,688 candidates have qualified in the JHT exam for appearing in Paper-II.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.