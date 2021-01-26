Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer written exam scheduled to be held on February 7. Registered candidates set to appear for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the OSSSC website – osssc.gov.in by logging in using the User ID and password.

The exam will be conducted to recruit 6,432 Nursing Officers in the district cadre post. This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha, the OSSSC has said.

The two-hour written test will be held in a single session from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM on February 7 (Sunday).

No hard copy of the admit card will be sent to any candidate by post, OSSSC has said in its latest notice.

Steps to download OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020 exam admit card: