The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager-Security in the officer cadre. There are a total of 100 vacancies available.

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the PNB recruitment website pnbindia.in/Recruitments fill the same and send it to the bank at the below-mentioned address by Speed/Registered post along with a copy of cash deposit voucher and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of Manager-Security’.

Address: Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), HRM Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office plot no 4, Sector 10, Dwarka , New Delhi - 110075

The closing date for downloading the application form and cash voucher is February 13 whereas the last day for receipt of application with all enclosures at PNB office (only by speed/registered post) is February 15.

Candidates are advised to download the PNB Security Manager recruitment 2021 advertisement from the PNB website and read it carefully for complete details.

Age

An applicant should be a minimum of 21 and a maximum of 35 years of age as of January 1, 2021. A relaxation of the upper age limit of up to five years is applicable for specified reserved categories.

Educational qualification/Medical fitness

A candidate should possess a Bachelor’s degree from any University and a SHAPE- 1 or equivalent.

Work experience

i) An officer with 5 years commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force in grade pay of Rs 5400 of 6th pay commission or at matrix level of 7th CPC, OR;

ii) A gazetted police/paramilitary/central Police organizations officer not below the rank of Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Superintendent of police with a minimum of five years of service in the grade pay of Rs 5400 of 6th pay commission or at matrix level 10 of 7th pay CPC.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for candidates (except SC/ST/women candidates). The application fee has to be paid in cash, at any branch of PNB. Before depositing the fee, the candidate must download the Cash voucher, in duplicate, from the Bank’s website and the same be duly filled up and presented at the Branch, along with the application fee/postage charges on or before February 13. After payment, the candidate must obtain his copy of the cash voucher from the cashier at the branch and ensure that the transaction ID generated is entered in the cash voucher by the Cashier.

Selection process

The Punjab National Bank will select candidates on the basis of interview. An essay/letter drafting test will be conducted as part of the interview to judge the drafting skills of the candidates. “Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for selection,” the notice says.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.