West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the recruitment of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges. Candidates eligible for the interview can check and download the schedule from the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has released the interview schedule for all three lecturer posts: Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Technology and Mechanical Engineering. The interviews or personality tests will be held in the month of March.

The interview round for Lecturer-Electrical Engineering (496 candidates) will be held from March 18-31, Computer Science and Technology (261) will be from March 12-18 and Mechanical Engineering (541) from March 3-25.

Candidates will be able to download their interview call letter/admit card from the WBPSC website from February 5 for Lecturer-Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Technology and from January 27 for Lecturer-Mechanical Engineering.

Direct link to WBPSC 2018 interview schedule: Lecturer-Electrical Engineering.

Direct link to WBPSC 2018 interview schedule: Lecturer-Mechanical Engineering.

Direct link to WBPSC 2018 interview schedule: Lecturer-Computer Science and Technology.