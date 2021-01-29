The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has started the registration for ACET March 2021 examination on its official website. Interested candidates can apply at actuariesindia.org till February 24, 2021, by 3.00 PM.

The Actuarial Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held from March 23 to April 8, 2021, in online mode.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ACET March exam 2021.

Steps to apply for ACET March exam:

Visit the official website at actuariesindia.org Key in your ID and password to login Upload your passport size photograph, telephone number and mail ID Click on the March exam tab Enter the required details Pay the applicable registration fee Download and take a print of application fee receipt for future reference

ACET admit card will be released in March on IAI official website.

“The ACET is a three-hour-long examination consist of 70 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. Of the total, 45 questions will be for one mark while 20 and five questions will be for two-and-three marks, respectively. The exam will assess students’ knowledge in mathematics (30 marks), statistics (30 marks), data interpretation (15), English (15), and logical reasoning (10),” reports Indian Express.

To qualify the ACET examination, candidates will have to secure at least 50 percent marks.