The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 today. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website cmat.nta.nic for admissions into postgraduate management courses.

The deadline to apply for the test was earlier extended by NTA. As per the revised schedule, the last date for paying the application fee is January 31 and the application correction window will be open on February 1 and 2.

The CMAT 2021 exam will be held on February 22/27. The three-hour computer-based test is held in a single session to evaluate candidates on the basis of logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension and general awareness.

Steps to register for NTA CMAT 2021:

Visit the CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic Click on ‘New Registration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully Then proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph Fay the online application fee of Rs 2,000 Download the form and save it for future reference.

About CMAT 2021

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.

Previously till 2018, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was being held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), but since then the NTA has been organising this test.