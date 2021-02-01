The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the result for the CA November examination is expected to be out today on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The All India merit list up to 50th rank will also be made available on the websites.

“Results of the CA Final Examination(Old course & New Course) held in Nov 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, 1st Feb 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021,” tweeted the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Sunday.

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 30, 2021

Steps to check ICAI CA November result:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org On the homepage, click on the CA final result link (to be active soon) Key in your login credentials and submit The ICAI CA November result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print of the result for future reference

Earlier, the ICAI CA November 2020 exam in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry was postponed due to cyclone Nivar and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities.