The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) on its official website. Qualified candidates can download their interview letters from RPSC’s official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can download their interview letters by using their login credentials including their roll number, date of birth and security pin.

Here’s the direct link to download RPSC SSO interview letter.

Steps to download the interview letter:

Visit the RPSC’s official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Interview Letter for the post of SSO (Toxicology Div.) (State Forensic Sci. Lab. , Dept. (Adv. No. 01/2019-20 Date 21-05-2019)” under news and events section. On the new webpage, key in you login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

As per the notification released by the RPSC, the interview is scheduled to be held on February 9. Candidates are required to bring their admit card to the interview centres.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.