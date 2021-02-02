Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the new schedule for the profile verification and scrutiny process for candidates who have finished the 2019 Police Constable recruitment physical exam test (PET) and were not present at the venue on January 30 on its official website. Candidates who missed the personal profile scrutiny can check the new schedule at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC has released the list of candidates along with their roll number, the date and time of profile scrutiny. The verification process will start at 10.00 AM on February 4, 2021. Candidates will have to report at the office of the Selection Board, Back Harding Road, Patna.

Candidates will have to bring their eligibility documents, photo ID card, recent passport-size photo and the PET admit card.

Here’s the direct link to the schedule released by CSBC.

Earlier, a total of 800 candidates were called for profile scrutiny on Jan 21 to 23. A list of remaining 227 candidates was released on CSBC’s website for the second round on January 30. The new schedule invites a total of 134 candidates for the third round of profile scrutiny.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,880 vacancies and the application process for the same was conducted in the month of October 2019. More than 11 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the written exam which was conducted on January 12 and March 8, 2020. The result was released in June.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.