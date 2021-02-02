The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the at rbi.gov.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Candidates can apply for RBI JE posts till February 15, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 48 vacancies, of which, 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

Here’s the direct link to apply for RBI JE 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification released.

Steps to apply for RBI JE recruitment 2021:

Visit the the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on the notice that reads “Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) in Reserve Bank of India” Click on the hyperlink “Application Form” Register and apply for the post of Officers in Grade B- DR (General)

The last date to download the admit card is March 2, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held on March 8, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicant should not be less than the age of 20 years and not more than the age of 30 years as on February 1, 2021. Age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for Junior Engineer (Civil) should have a minimum of three years diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

Candidates applying for Junior Engineer (Electrical) should have a minimum of three years diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

Selection Process:

RBI JE selection will be done through the online examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the zone concerned. Candidate not proficient in the Official/Local Language/s would be disqualified.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here.