The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 February session on its official website atmaaims.com. Registered candidates can download their admit card by logging in at the website.

The all-India postgraduate management exam will be held on February 14. ATMA 2021 will be held in online mode in a remote-proctored manner in view of the present Covid-19 situation.

The ATMA admit card contains the roll numbers of the candidates. The details including exam link will be sent to the registered email addresses. Candidates are advised to read instructions on the admit card carefully.

Here’s direct link to download ATMA 2021 admit card.

Steps to download ATMA 2021 admit card:

Visit ATMA 2021 website Login using credentials Click on the link to download admit card Take a printout.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country.

For the convenience of the students, AIMA will hold a mock test for ATMA 2021 on February 11. Students can login at the website and appear for the mock test.