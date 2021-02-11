The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the answer key of the written examination for the post of Pharmacist on its official website on February 8, 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the HSSC Pharmacist answer key and raise objections, if any, at hssc.gov.in till 5.00 PM, today.

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” read the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the Pharmacist answer key.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Public Notices’ Click on “Answer Key for the Post of Pharmacist” Check and download the answer key for future reference

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Inviting Objection For Answer Key (Advt. No. 15/2019)” Read the instructions and proceed Fill in your details on HSSC Objection Monitoring App and submit

The written examination for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist was conducted on January 31 by the Commission.

