All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the extension of the registration date for the MAT 2021 MBA entrance exam on its official website. Interested candidates can apply on the website at mat.aima.in till February 16, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply for MAT 2021 was February 14. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2021.

Steps to register for MAT 2021:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in Click on “Fresh Candidate to create Log In” Key in your details and register An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number Verify and complete the registration process Pay the application fee Download and take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for MAT 2021.

The application fee for MAT 2021 is Rs 1,650. The MAT 2021 admit card will be made available to download from February 16.

Also, MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) is scheduled to be held on March 6. The registration process will begin on March 1 and the admit card will be released on March 3, 2021.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.