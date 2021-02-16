JKSSB Class-IV admit card 2020 released, exams from February 27
The JKSSB Class-IV examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 1, 2021.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Class-IV recruitment examination admit card 2020 on the official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the website at jkssb.nic.in.
The JKSSB Class-IV examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 1, 2021.
Steps to download JKSSB Class-IV admit card:
- Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
- Click on “Download Admit Card for Class IV under Notification No 01 of 2020”
- Key in your login details and submit
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a print for future reference
Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.
The examination will consist of OMR based objective type questions. The exam will be held for a total of two hours.
As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “Lakhs of candidates have applied for a total of 8000 vacancies for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class-IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment).”
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.