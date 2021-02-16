Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Class-IV recruitment examination admit card 2020 on the official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the website at jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Class-IV examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 1, 2021.

Steps to download JKSSB Class-IV admit card:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in Click on “Download Admit Card for Class IV under Notification No 01 of 2020” Key in your login details and submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The examination will consist of OMR based objective type questions. The exam will be held for a total of two hours.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “Lakhs of candidates have applied for a total of 8000 vacancies for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class-IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment).”

