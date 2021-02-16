Periyar University has released the new schedule for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for MPhil/Ph.D. admissions, July 2020 session on its official website. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

As per the news schedule, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 21. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for February 13, 2021.

Steps to check the schedule for CET 2020:

Visit the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Phd/M.Phil Admission Common Entrance Test - Revised Examination Schedule Phase II” Check and download the schedule for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

New Schedule for July 2020 CET Name of the Subject Time Date of Examination Chemistry 10.00 AM February 20 Zoology 10.00 AM —DO— Microbiology 10.00 AM —DO— Textile and Apparel Design 10.00 AM —DO— Statistics 10.00 AM —DO— Geology 10.00 AM —DO— Commerce 11.30 AM —DO— Botany 11.30 AM —DO— Biotechnology 11.30 AM —DO— Sociology 11.30 AM —DO— Energy Technology 11.30 AM —DO— Energy Science 11.30 AM —DO— Mathematics 2.00 PM —DO— Physics 2.00 PM —DO— English 10.00 AM February 21 Psychology 11.30 AM —DO— Biochemistry 11.30 AM —DO— Food Science and Nutrition 11.30 AM —DO— Computer Science 2.00 PM —DO— Economics 2.00 PM —DO—

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from February 17 onward.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.