Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the extension of the last date to apply for the recruitment to the post of Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE, and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply till February 27, 2021.

Initially, the last date of the application was January 20, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment notification Click on candidates login and register Apply and take a print of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for JKSSB recruitment.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 580 vacancies.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 350 to apply for the recruitment examination.

Selection Process:

The candidates selection will be based on the written examination consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions.

This is the fourth time the board has extended the online application last date. Earlier, the board had extended the last date till 20 February 2021 after receiving multiple representations from the candidates. Initially, the last date of the application was 20 January 2021, as per JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.