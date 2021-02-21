Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 held on February 14. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the ATMA website atmaaims.com by logging in using their PID and password.

ATMA 2021 was held in an online mode in a remote-proctored manner in view of the present Covid-19 situation on February 14. The ATMA 2021 result contains details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country.

Here’s direct link to download ATMA 2021 result.

Steps to download ATMA 2021 result: