The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application submission process by private candidates for Classes 10 and 12 board exams on its official website. Students can fill their application forms up to February 25, by 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the registration process was to end on February 22.

Steps to submit the application:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in Under the In Focus section, click on “Submission of Examination Form 2021 for Classes Xth & XIIth by Private Candidates” Click on continue and proceed with the submission

CBSE board examinations are scheduled to be held in offline mode from May 4 and will conclude by June 11. The result is expected to be declared by July 15. The schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessments from March 1.

CBSE also released a notification issuing detailed guidelines for the practical examination.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

“Laboratories will be sanitized after the conduct of practical in each batch. Hand sanitizers must be kept in Labs. A batch of 25 students could be divided into two sub-groups if required,” read the notification.

Students will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols and are allowed to bring a transparent hand sanitizer in addition to a face mask and gloves.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.