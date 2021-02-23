Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the document verification schedule for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can check their results on the website at tspsc.gov.in.

The Verification of Certificates for the Post of Staff Nurse in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (DPH&FW and TVVP) is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 5, 2021 (10.30 AM) at the O/o TSPSC, Prathibha Bhavan, MJ Road, Nampally, Hyderabad, read the released notification.

Candidates are instructed to download Verification material including the checklist and attestation form from the Commission’s website.

Earlier this month, the provisional result for document verification was released.

Steps to check the DV schedule:

Visit the website at tspsc.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on “Schedule for Certificate Verification to the post of Staff Nurse vide Notification No.57/2017” The schedule in a PDF format will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the DV schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3311 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.