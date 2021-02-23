India Post has announced the result for the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Punjab Circle. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results on the India Post website at appost.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 516 vacancies of GDS for Punjab Circle.

Steps to download Punjab GDS 2020 result:

Visit the India Post recruitment website appost.in Click on “Punjab (516 Posts)” under the Results section Punjab GDS results 2020 in a PDF format will get downloaded Check your result through your name or registration number Take a print for future reference

“The selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the released notification.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.