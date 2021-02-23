The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Drug Inspector, Class-II post on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) are eligible to appear for the interview round.

As per the notification, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Personality Test for the recruitment to the posts of Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Health Safety and Regulation under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, HP on March 3 and 4.

Steps to download the HPPSC interview schedule:

Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on “Press Note - Regarding Personality Test for the Posts of Drug Inspector” The PDF of the HPPSC interview schedule will open Check and download the schedule

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule.

“Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been called for the Personality Test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website alongwith the instructions to candidates and Attestation form well in time before the commencement of Personality Test. Besides, all admitted candidates will be informed through SMSs / e-mails on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application,” read the notification.