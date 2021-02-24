Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the RSMSSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts. RSMSSB will conclude the application process on March 17.

To apply for the posts, candidates are required to have SSO ID and password.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 39 years as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture i.e., B.Sc in Agriculture/B.Sc Hons in Agriculture or 10+2 standard in the stream of agriculture. The candidates must possess knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture and have the ability to work with Devnagiri scripts.

Selection process

The selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination carrying 300 marks to be conducted by RSMSSB. The examination will be held for 2 hours.

Further details about the exam centre, date, and admit card will be made available to the candidates on the official website in due course.

