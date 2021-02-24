National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has started the online application for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist (AC) on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website ntpccareers.net till March 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 230 vacancies, of which, 200 are for Assistant Engineer posts and 30 for Assistant Chemist posts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicants must not be more than the age of 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer: Engineering Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from recognised University/ Institute. Minimum one-year post qualification experience in Operation/ Maintenance/ Erection/ Construction/ Engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant.

Assistant Chemist: M.Sc in Chemistry from recognized Indian University/ Institute recognized by an appropriate statutory authority with at least 60% marks in aggregate.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General/ EWS/ OBC categories are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 300, however, female applicants and the candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category are exempted from payment of application fees.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam. The test will consist of 2 parts — Subject Knowledge Test and Aptitude Test. The candidates have to qualify separately in both subjects.

Steps to apply for NTPC AE/ AC posts:

Visit the official website at ntpccareers.net Under the current opening section, click on, “Click here to apply” On the new webpage, click on “click here to apply” Fill in the details and apply Take a print of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for NTPC AE/ AC vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.