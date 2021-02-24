National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 result on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

“The result has been finalized by CSIR only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 04/12/2020 (Till 11:50 PM),” read the notification.

Steps to download the CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result:

Visit the website csirnet.nta.nic.in Click on, “Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 NTA Score” Key in your application number, date of birth, security pin and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result.

The examinations were held on November 19, 21, 26, and 30 through Computer Based Test in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities.