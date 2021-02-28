Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) board exams. As per the timetable, the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exam will be conducted from April 29 to May 20 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) from April 23 to May 21.

MSBSHSE has released the schedule for Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 on the official site, mahahsscboard.in.

The board exams will be held in two shifts: 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Direct links to Maharashtra Board exams 2021 date sheet:

Class 12 practical exam

As per NDTV, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Board will conduct practical examinations of HSC and SSC in April and May. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

“The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively,” the minister said.