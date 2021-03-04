Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 or TSICET-2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state will be held in August. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

TSCHE will release the official notification on April 4 and will start the online application process from April 7 at its website tsicet.nic.in. Candidates can apply for TSICET 2021 up to June 15 without a late fee and till June 30 with a late fee.

The application fee of TSICET is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS ICET, a computer-based test, is administered by Kakatiya University and will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The online application format, instructions, syllabus and model paper will be same as practiced in the preceding examinations of TSICET,” TSCHE said in its notice.

Here’s TSICET 2021 schedule notice.