The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its official website. Students can check the new schedule on the CBSE’s website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 7 and from May 4 to June 11, for Class 10 and 12, respectively.

According to the revised date sheet for Class 10, the students will have to attempt the English Communicative along with English LNG and LIT on May 6. Earlier, on May 12, the test subjects were Punjabi and German, however, now it has been changed to French and German.

There will be no examination on May 13, and 15. The schedule for May 21, and June 2 have also been revised.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised date sheet for Class 10.

For Class 12, the examinations will be conducted in two shifts on 4 days — 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

There will be no examination on May 13, and 15. The dates for Mathematics and Hindi exams have been shifted. The schedule for June 2, 3, 8, 12, and 14 have also been revised.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised date sheet for Class 12.

Steps to check CBSE’s revised date sheet 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in Click on, “Revised Date Sheet for Board Examination 2021” under the latest CBSE section The schedule will appear in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

As per the examination guideline, “15 minutes time will be given to candidates for reading the question paper. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers. At 10.30 AM (morning shift) / 02.30 PM (afternoon shift), candidates will start writing the answers.”

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.