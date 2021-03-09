Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil/ Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi) 2019 final result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the FCI Manager examination can check and download the final result on the website recruitmentfci.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Category II positions which include Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering). There are a total number of 328 vacancies for all five zones.

FCI Manager 2021 Phase-II Exam was conducted on February 23, 2021.

The document verification for East Zone was conducted from December 14 to 17 2020, for West Zone on December 22 and 23, for North East Zone on December 16 and 17, for South Zone from December 14 to 18, and for North Zone the DV was held from December 14 to 19 and 21 to 24, 2020, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official website fci.gov.in Click on “Current Recruitment” Section Now, click on, “Category II Recruitment” Click on the zone you appeared for Click on the final result hyperlink The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the final result.