Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Judicial Service 2019 preliminary examination answer key on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check the answer key and the marks obtained on the OPSC’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary exam 2019 was conducted on February 2, 2020.

Steps to check OJS Prelims 2019 marks:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on, “Answer Key and Marks Secured by the Candidates in the OJS Preliminary Examination-2019...” The PDF format document will be downloaded to the system Check the answer key and the marks obtained by the candidates

The document has released the marks obtained by a total of 2356 candidates appeared for the Preliminary Written Examination.

The OJS 2019 application process is being conducted to fill 51 posts of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Services. Of the total 51 vacancies, 17 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The application process was conducted from November 19th to December 18th, 2019.

The selection process will involve going through three rounds, first of which will be a preliminary exam. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted.