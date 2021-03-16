Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Tier 2 examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination can download their admit cards from dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB will conduct the JE Tier-2 examination from March 19 to 20.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021.

Steps to download DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: